In trading on Thursday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virnetx Holding, off about 11.5% and shares of Permianville Royalty Trust down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Sonida Senior Living, trading lower by about 40.5% and Agilon Health, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

