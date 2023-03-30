Markets
VHC

Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

March 30, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virnetx Holding, off about 11.5% and shares of Permianville Royalty Trust down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Sonida Senior Living, trading lower by about 40.5% and Agilon Health, trading lower by about 6.3%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VHC
PVL
SNDA
AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.