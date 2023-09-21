In trading on Thursday, real estate shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Opendoor Technologies, down about 13.7% and shares of Redfin down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are reits shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, trading lower by about 10.3% and SL Green Realty, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, REITs

