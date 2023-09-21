News & Insights

Markets
OPEN

Thursday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, REITs

September 21, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, real estate shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Opendoor Technologies, down about 13.7% and shares of Redfin down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are reits shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, trading lower by about 10.3% and SL Green Realty, trading lower by about 8.5%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, REITs

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, REITs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPEN
RDFN
ILPT
SLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.