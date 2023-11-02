News & Insights

Markets
GCI

Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Precious Metals

November 02, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gannett, off about 24.8% and shares of Pearson off about 0.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by First Majestic Silver, trading lower by about 14.4% and I-80 Gold, trading lower by about 5.2%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Precious Metals

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCI
PSO
AG
IAUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.