In trading on Thursday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gannett, off about 24.8% and shares of Pearson off about 0.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by First Majestic Silver, trading lower by about 14.4% and I-80 Gold, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Precious Metals

