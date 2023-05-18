Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TRX Gold, off about 7.1% and shares of Perpetua Resources down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 5.2% and North European Oil Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 3.8%.

