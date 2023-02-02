Markets
TGB

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

February 02, 2023 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 6.2% and shares of Hudbay Minerals off about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by VOC Energy Trust, trading lower by about 9.7% and North European Oil Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 7.5%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGB
HBM
VOC
NRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.