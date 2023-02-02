In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 6.2% and shares of Hudbay Minerals off about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by VOC Energy Trust, trading lower by about 9.7% and North European Oil Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

