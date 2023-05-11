In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Electra Battery Materials, down about 17.6% and shares of Hudbay Minerals down about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Largo, trading lower by about 18.3% and Atlas Lithium, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

