News & Insights

Markets
DC

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Department Stores

August 31, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dakota Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Perpetua Resources down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Dollar General, trading lower by about 14.4% and Big Lots, trading lower by about 6.8%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Department Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DC
PPTA
DG
BIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.