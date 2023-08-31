Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Department Stores

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dakota Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Perpetua Resources down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Dollar General, trading lower by about 14.4% and Big Lots, trading lower by about 6.8%.

