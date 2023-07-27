News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

July 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Electra Baterry Materials, down about 12.9% and shares of New Gold down about 12.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are defense shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by L3Harris Technologies, trading lower by about 7.1% and Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 4.6%.

