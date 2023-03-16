Markets
ORLA

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Advertising Stocks

March 16, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Orla Mining, down about 6.4% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines down about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Fluent, trading lower by about 36.8% and Starbox Group Holdings, trading lower by about 5.5%.

