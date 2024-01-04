In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of APA, off about 7.4% and shares of Tellurian off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 4.5% and VFC, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Textiles

