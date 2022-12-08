In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gran Tierra Energy, off about 8.6% and shares of Silverbow Resorces off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Mercer International, trading lower by about 10.6% and Glatfelter, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Paper & Forest Products

