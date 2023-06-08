In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of HighPeak Energy, down about 5.5% and shares of Borr Drilling down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 11.8% and Gevo, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

