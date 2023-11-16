News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Auto Dealerships

November 16, 2023 — 12:58 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, off about 7% and shares of Antero Resources down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Rivian Automotive, trading lower by about 6.2% and Truecar, trading lower by about 6.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

