In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 9.5% and shares of Gamestop down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Arrival, trading lower by about 15.4% and Lightning Emotors, trading lower by about 13.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

