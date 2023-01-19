Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

January 19, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 9.5% and shares of Gamestop down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Arrival, trading lower by about 15.4% and Lightning Emotors, trading lower by about 13.2%.

