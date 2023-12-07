In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 10% and shares of Best Buy off about 0.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Dorian LPG, trading lower by about 9.2% and Diana Shipping, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.