Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 2.97% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 0.83% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 16.47% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and MOS make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 3.88% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.40% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 4.90% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-1.0%
