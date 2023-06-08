News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

June 08, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 2.97% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 0.83% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 16.47% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and MOS make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 3.88% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.40% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 4.90% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Energy -0.4%
Materials -1.0%

