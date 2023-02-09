Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.1% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 5.76% year-to-date. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.86% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 0.57% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and SEE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.8% and 10.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.77% on a year-to-date basis. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.04% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 3.90% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and STE make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Services
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.3%
Also see: Business Development Company List
RGR Stock Predictions
FXP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.