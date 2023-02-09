Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.1% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 5.76% year-to-date. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.86% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 0.57% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and SEE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.8% and 10.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.77% on a year-to-date basis. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.04% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 3.90% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and STE make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Services 0.0% Consumer Products -0.2% Energy -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Financial -0.5% Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -1.2% Materials -1.3%

