Thursday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

June 01, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DZSI, off about 27.4% and shares of Clearone off about 23% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 3.1% and Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 2%.

