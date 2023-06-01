In trading on Thursday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DZSI, off about 27.4% and shares of Clearone off about 23% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 3.1% and Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.