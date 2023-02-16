In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings, down about 24.1% and shares of Coursera down about 17% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Contextlogic, trading lower by about 6.8% and Brilliant Earth Group, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Specialty Retail Stocks

