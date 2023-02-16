Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Specialty Retail Stocks

February 16, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings, down about 24.1% and shares of Coursera down about 17% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Contextlogic, trading lower by about 6.8% and Brilliant Earth Group, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

LTRPA
COUR
WISH
BRLT

