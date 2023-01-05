Markets
CFLT

Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

January 05, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Confluent, off about 12.2% and shares of Asana down about 11.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are application software shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Sentinelone, trading lower by about 12.6% and Domo, trading lower by about 10.3%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFLT
ASAN
S
DOMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.