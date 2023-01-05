In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Confluent, off about 12.2% and shares of Asana down about 11.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are application software shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Sentinelone, trading lower by about 12.6% and Domo, trading lower by about 10.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.