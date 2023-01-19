Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 0.37% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.78% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 24.16% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.09% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.45% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 3.49% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.6% Services -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.4% Materials -1.4% Industrial -1.5%

