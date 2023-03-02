Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Waste Management Stocks

March 02, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cano Health Inc (CANO), down about 25.2% and shares of Alignment Healthcare down about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Montrose Environmental Group, trading lower by about 9.4% and Heritage-Crystal Clean, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Waste Management Stocks

