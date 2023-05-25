In trading on Thursday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bright Health Group, off about 23.1% and shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings down about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 4% as a group, led down by Genesco, trading lower by about 32.1% and American Eagle Outfitters, trading lower by about 14.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Apparel Stores

