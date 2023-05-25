News & Insights

Markets
BHG

Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Apparel Stores

May 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bright Health Group, off about 23.1% and shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings down about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 4% as a group, led down by Genesco, trading lower by about 32.1% and American Eagle Outfitters, trading lower by about 14.7%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHG
AVAH
GCO
AEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.