Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 0.25% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.49% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 1.79% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 8.64% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 28.48% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 9.31% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and ETR make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
