Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.28% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.44% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp is up 1.01% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and TECH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.32% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 1.43% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.33% year-to-date. Combined, SO and EXC make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.7% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.3%

