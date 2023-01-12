Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.28% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.44% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp is up 1.01% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and TECH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.32% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 1.43% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.33% year-to-date. Combined, SO and EXC make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.3%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
Also see: Industrial Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KALU
MOG.B YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.