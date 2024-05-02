Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.6% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 3.24% year-to-date. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.94% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 19.32% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and TFX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.7% and 14.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.12% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.64% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc, is down 14.65% year-to-date. QRVO makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.8% Energy +0.8% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.1%

