Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.0% and 7.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 5.41% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 60.82% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 11.17% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and XRAY make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 38.63% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 75.62% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc, is down 5.25% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and QRVO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.7% Energy +2.5% Industrial +2.4% Services +2.3% Materials +2.2% Utilities +2.1% Consumer Products +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +1.6%

