Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 8.88% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.95% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc is up 13.16% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and MOH make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 8.45% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.52% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 26.20% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.6% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Healthcare +0.1%

