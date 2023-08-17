Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 0.49% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 27.12% year-to-date, and The Cigna Group, is down 15.52% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and CI make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 22.51% on a year-to-date basis. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.93% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 24.19% year-to-date. DHI makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Materials +0.4% Utilities 0.0% Financial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.7% Healthcare -0.8%

