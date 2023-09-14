Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.73% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.16% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 4.45% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and IQV make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. Visa Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.96% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is up 44.93% year-to-date. ODFL makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.5% Financial +1.4% Services +1.2% Utilities +1.2% Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6%

