Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 5.96% year-to-date. Becton, Dickinson & Co, meanwhile, is down 8.53% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 63.19% year-to-date. Combined, BDX and LLY make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.95% on a year-to-date basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.41% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 16.79% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6% Utilities -0.6% Materials -0.8% Financial -0.9% Healthcare -1.6%

