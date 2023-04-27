News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

April 27, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.3% and 7.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 2.44% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.88% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc, is down 5.94% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and ABBV make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.34% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 1.68% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 4.87% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and VLO make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.8%
Financial +1.8%
Industrial +1.8%
Consumer Products +1.4%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Utilities +0.5%
Energy +0.1%
Healthcare -0.0%

