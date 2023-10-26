News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

October 26, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 24.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 6.00% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.31% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is up 39.48% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and WST make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.1% and 10.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 7.36% on a year-to-date basis. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.99% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc., is down 17.89% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.2%
Financial +1.1%
Utilities +0.7%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Energy -0.7%
Healthcare -1.0%

