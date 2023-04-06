In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cavco Industries, off about 5.8% and shares of KB Home off about 2.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 3.5% and Alto Ingredients , trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

