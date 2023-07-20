In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, off about 7.7% and shares of Landsea Homes off about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 6.4% and Upbound Group, trading lower by about 2.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

