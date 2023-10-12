In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Landsea Homes, down about 8.2% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are food shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Utz Brands, trading lower by about 9.1% and Hormel Foods, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Food Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.