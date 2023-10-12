News & Insights

LSEA

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Food Stocks

October 12, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Landsea Homes, down about 8.2% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are food shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Utz Brands, trading lower by about 9.1% and Hormel Foods, trading lower by about 8.6%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LSEA
HOV
UTZ
HRL

