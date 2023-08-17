News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

August 17, 2023 — 02:40 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 7.8% and shares of Dream Finders Homes down about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Builders Firstsource, trading lower by about 8.1% and Jeld-wen Holding, trading lower by about 5.2%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
