Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 7.8% and shares of Dream Finders Homes down about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Builders Firstsource, trading lower by about 8.1% and Jeld-wen Holding, trading lower by about 5.2%.

