Thursday Sector Laggards: Food, Defense Stocks

December 29, 2022 — 12:17 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, food shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cal-Maine Foods, down about 14.9% and shares of MamaMancini's Holdings off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 2.3% and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading up by about 0.1%.

