Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 10.27% year-to-date. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.26% year-to-date, and Globe Life Inc, is down 32.85% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and GL make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 13.03% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.48% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 3.87% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and ES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.8% Materials -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Services -1.3% Healthcare -1.3% Utilities -1.5% Financial -1.8%

