Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

December 01, 2022 — 02:34 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.60% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 20.61% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp, is down 29.84% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and COF make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 14.36% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 7.27% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and LNT make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Services -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.3%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.9%

