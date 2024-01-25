Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 2.09% year-to-date. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.58% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 8.63% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.76% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 2.25% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MPWR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Energy +1.0% Services +0.9% Materials +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Financial +0.2%

