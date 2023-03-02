Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 2.91% year-to-date. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Signature Bank, is down 4.51% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and SBNY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 10.86% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.03% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 10.39% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MU make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Materials +1.1% Energy +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Financial -0.6%

