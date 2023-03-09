Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Markets
The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 56.7% and 15.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 3.4% on the day, and down 1.60% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 48.52% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 20.09% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and FRC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.81% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc is up 8.27% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -0.9%
Energy -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.1%
Services -1.5%
Materials -1.8%
Financial -3.2%

