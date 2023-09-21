Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 5.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 2.82% year-to-date. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.78% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 3.83% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 1.25% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.97% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc, is down 3.00% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and IQV make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.4% Consumer Products -0.8% Services -0.9% Energy -0.9% Industrial -1.1% Materials -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.2% Financial -1.3%

