Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

April 11, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 43.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 8.92% year-to-date. Globe Life Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.81% year-to-date, and AFLAC Inc, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, GL and AFL make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.88% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.37% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 9.37% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.7%
Industrial+0.4%
Services+0.3%
Utilities+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.0%
Healthcare0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Energy-0.6%
Financial-0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

