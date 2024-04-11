Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 43.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 8.92% year-to-date. Globe Life Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.81% year-to-date, and AFLAC Inc, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, GL and AFL make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.88% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.37% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 9.37% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Stock MACD
KZR Videos
SGFY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.