Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 2.90% year-to-date. AFLAC Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.24% year-to-date, and MetLife Inc, is down 1.32% year-to-date. Combined, AFL and MET make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.44% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.33% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 12.90% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and APA make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.6% Utilities +1.5% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Energy +0.3% Financial -0.5%

