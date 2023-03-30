Markets
SCHW

Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

March 30, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 7.17% year-to-date. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 36.29% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 88.51% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and FRC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.84% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.26% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HAL make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Financial -0.2%

