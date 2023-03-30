Thursday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 7.17% year-to-date. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 36.29% year-to-date, and First Republic Bank, is down 88.51% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and FRC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.84% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.26% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HAL make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2%

