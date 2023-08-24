News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

August 24, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, down about 28% and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings down about 21.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, trading lower by about 13.1% and Archer Aviation, trading lower by about 8.6%.

