In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, down about 28% and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings down about 21.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, trading lower by about 13.1% and Archer Aviation, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.