HAL

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

December 07, 2023 — 02:34 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 1.08% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 7.65% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 7.36% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 36.62% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 8.03% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and FE make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Healthcare +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Energy -0.6%

