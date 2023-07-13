News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

July 13, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.68% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation, is down 8.02% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and CVX make up approximately 40.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.52% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.89% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 20.14% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and NRG make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Services +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Energy -0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
 RMD Technical Analysis
 CBST Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
CVX
XLE
PCG
NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.