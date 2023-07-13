Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.68% year-to-date, and Chevron Corporation, is down 8.02% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and CVX make up approximately 40.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.52% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.89% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 20.14% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and NRG make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Services +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Energy -0.0%

